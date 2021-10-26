‘Parents be extra cautious:’ A warning about edible cannabis disguised as popular snacks ahead of Halloween

Examples of some the illegal products, which were confiscated by law enforcement (Courtesy of Ohio Attorney General’s office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Attorney General Dave Yost is warning Ohioans about illegal and dangerous cannabis edibles that are packaged to look like well-known brands of snack foods and candy.

“The levels of THC in these fakes could have some real and devastating consequences for children,” Yost said in a press release. “Parents need to be extra cautious, especially around Halloween, that these copycat products don’t wind up in treat bags.”

Take a look at the fake snack packaging below:

Columbus Police Department photo

Columbus Police Department photo

Columbus Police Department photo

Columbus Police Department photo

Photo courtesy Columbus Police Department

Just in the first half of 2021 alone, the American Association of Poison Control Centers reported 2,622 calls related to young children ingesting cannabis products.

Some of the copycat bags pictured contain 600-1,000 mg of THC. If a child were to eat an entire bag, he or she would be consuming 60-100 times the maximum legal adult serving.

Look for symptoms of THC overdose that include respiratory distress, loss of coordination, lethargy or even loss of consciousness.

If your child is sick and you suspect he or she has eaten a food containing high amounts of THC, call the Central Ohio Poison Center Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

Consumers who encounter look-alike cannabis edibles are encouraged to file a consumer complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office by clicking here.