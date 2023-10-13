CLEVELAND (WJW) – This Halloween, kids eat for free at Applebee’s in Northeast Ohio!

According to a press release from BML Public Relations, Applebee’s restaurants that are owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group will have a Kids Eat Free special for those 12 and under all day on October 31.

Participating locations in Ohio include Akron, Alliance, Ashland, Ashtabula, Avon, Brooklyn, Brunswick, Cleveland, Cuyahoga Falls, Elyria, Fairview Park, Garfield Heights, Independence, Kent, Lorain, Lyndhurst, Macedonia, Mansfield, Massillon, Medina, Mentor, Middleburg Heights, New Philadelphia, North Canton, North Olmsted, Sandusky, Stow, Streetsboro, Strongsville, University Heights, Wadsworth, Willoughby and Wooster, according to the release.

This special is only available for dine-in customers and must be accompanied by a purchase of an adult meal as well.