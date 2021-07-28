Parents arrested for child endangering after leaving 3 kids in car alone, Rocky River police report

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — A man and a woman were arrested for child endangering after leaving their three kids in a car, the Rocky River Police Department reported.

An officer had reportedly been driving by the River Plaza shopping mall at 22160 Center Ridge Road when they were waved down and told there were some children left by themselves inside a car in the parking lot.

The day was reportedly in the mid 70s and the windows of the vehicle were slightly rolled down, police said. The kids, who were all strapped in car seats, had apparently been alone for 20 minutes while the parents were shopping.

Police said the kids were eventually released to another family member after the Department of Children & Family Services was alerted to the incident.

The man and woman were reportedly released after processing.