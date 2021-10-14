‘Parents are what’s keeping him out there’: John Walsh shares his theories on whereabouts of Brian Laundrie

**For previous coverage, watch below.

(WJW) — John Walsh, host of “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” said in a new interview he believes Brian Laundrie could be in Mexico but that wherever he is, he believes his parents are helping him.

“The parents are what’s keeping him out there,” Walsh said Wednesday on “Gabby Petito: ID Special Report.”

Brian Landrie has been named a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, who died sometime after Aug. 25 while they were on a cross-country road trip. Petito died by manual strangulation/throttling. Laundrie is currently missing.

Authorities have searched for him in Florida’s Carlton Reserve, where his parents told them he could be.

Walsh said in a clip from his interview posted on The Daily Mail that he believes Laundrie either hiding out in the park or that he went to Mexico.

“It’s a great time to be heading south, there’s thousands of refugees…he could walk across the border naked with his hair on fire and no one would notice him. I think that maybe where he’s hiding, and somebody might be helping him,” said Walsh.

But Walsh also said he’s gotten many tips that Laundrie could be hiding on the Appalachian Trail.

“I don’t think Brian is that good of a survivalist,” he said.

He gotten yet other tips that Laundrie has been seen in the Bahamas.

“I’m banking on the Mexico thing, or they’re dropped him somewhere where someone is paying for him, but the parents are what’s keeping him out there,” said Walsh.