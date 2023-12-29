DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An indictment has been handed down in last week’s assault on a Dayton Public Schools bus driver.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced Friday that a grand jury has indicted Mar’tia Franklin on one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm, a second-degree felony.

Heck said Franklin is also facing an aggravated menacing case now pending in Dayton Municipal Court, for allegedly brandishing and pointing a gun at another person during an argument related to one of her other children.

“This defendant clearly is a violent offender,” said Heck. “The actions of the defendant are just unbelievable.”

Franklin is out on $15,000 bond. Penalties for the assault charge can go up to eight years of incarceration.

Franklin, 29, allegedly assaulted the 45-year-old driver outside Emerson Academy at about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. The defendant drove up alongside the bus and entered it, according to Heck, and began to accuse the driver of intentionally not picking up her son. Franklin allegedly began to attack the driver with closed fists.

The bus driver suffered a broken nose and an orbital bone fracture.

According to Heck, when officers arrived at the school, the driver identified Franklin as the assailant.

Heck said the assault happened in front of elementary school-aged children who had left the bus but were waiting to go into the school.

Heck said video recordings show her son hadn’t been waiting outside the home to be picked up or didn’t appear promptly.

“The bus had arrived, the son was not there. … The child was not there on schedule, so the bus left,” said Heck. “Certainly, the buses have a schedule to maintain, and that’s what this driver did.

“The driver can’t wait forever at a bus stop just because a parent is incapable of getting their child to the bus stop on time.”