DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating the alleged assault of a Dayton Public Schools bus driver by an irate parent Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the Emerson Academy, 501 Hickory Street, on a report of a fight. When they arrived, they discovered the 45-year-old bus driver with visible injuries to her face.

Police said the parent climbed on board the bus and attacked her as the students were getting off the bus to go into the school building.

“After the students got off the bus, a parent approached the driver and then proceeded to storm the bus, attacked the driver, the driver was still seated. Didn’t see the attack coming, and unfortunately, the driver was grabbed by the head and lifted out of the seat, and the attack began,” said Nathan Griffith, Ohio Association of Public School Employees.

According to police, the parent broke the driver’s nose and orbital bone.

The parent reportedly accused the bus driver of intentionally leaving her child behind at their bus stop. However, the school is disputing this claim.

In a statement, interim DPS Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence said that a review of the on-bus video footage showed that the driver had followed procedure, waiting approximately one minute before closing the bus door and leaving the stop.

The statement went on to say that “the district can conclude the driver did nothing wrong and followed all District protocols.”

According to the driver, this isn’t her first encounter with the 29-year-old parent, who allegedly threatened her in the past.

“This behavior is unacceptable and puts the safety of drivers and students at risk,” said Lawrence. “We deeply value our bus drivers and will not tolerate any behavior that jeopardizes their safety.”

Due to the severity of the injuries, the case will now be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The bus driver has since been released from the hospital.