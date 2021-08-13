Parent assaults principal, teacher over mask mandate: Superintendent

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 26: City workers distribute medical face masks at the Berlin Mitte district administrative building during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic on January 26, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Elderly, disabled and other needy groups are allowed to collect five free face masks per week at locations across the city. Authorities have extended the current hard lockdown into February as daily COVID-19 infection rates and deaths are beginning to come down but remain high. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SUTTER CREEK, Ca. (WJW) — A California school parent on Wednesday assaulted the principal and a teacher over a mask mandate for students on campus.

In a letter to the parents in the district, Amador County Unified School District Superintendent Torie Gibson said the teacher was assaulted after stepping in to protect the principal.

Gibson says the teacher was bleeding. She says he had some lacerations on his face, some bruising on his face, and a knot on the back of his head.

In the letter, Gibson pleads with families to set aside feelings and do what is best for the students.

“We know emotions are high and conversations are intense,” Gibson said in the letter. “We must promote and support school environments that are compassionate and sympathetic.”

Gibson also reminds parents that school districts are not always the ones making the mandates but they are the ones required to follow and enforce the rules if they want to keep their doors open and students at school five days a week.

The teacher was treated at the hospital and release Wednesday night, according to Gibson.