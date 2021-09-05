Parent arrested after clash over school’s COVID mandates

FILE — In this Sept. 17, 2020, file photo, students in face masks arrive on the Gila Ridge High School campus on the second first day of school, in Yuma, Ariz. School officials say several men threatened to make a citizen’s arrest of an Arizona school principal while at least one brandished cable ties in a confrontation over virus rules. Mesquite Elementary School’s principal called police Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, after she met with the men and they initially refused to leave. The arrest is the latest in a number of confrontations and other encounters in school settings over virus-related rules. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP, File )

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — School officials say an Arizona student’s father was arrested after he and two other men carrying zip ties threatened a “citizen’s arrest” on the school principal over virus rules.

The principal of Mesquite Elementary in Tucson said Friday she felt violated and scared.

The father, with his son in tow, showed up to campus Thursday. He was upset that his child would have to isolate and miss a school field trip because of a COVID-19 exposure.

Tucson police confirmed a 40-year-old man was arrested for trespassing.

The arrest is the latest in a number of confrontations and other encounters over virus-related requirements and restrictions that have occurred in U.S. schools.