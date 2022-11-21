WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – President Joe Biden Monday kept up the 75-year tradition of pardoning turkeys.

This year, the turkeys, Chocolate and Chip, had a luxury stay at a 5-star hotel before the coveted pardon.

Like many pardoned turkeys before them, they stayed at the Willard InterContinental before their visit to the White House.

Their visit was complete with a red carpet, photoshoot and meet and greet with admirers.

“The votes are in, they’ve been counted and verified,” Biden said as he welcomed the turkeys before a crowd of hundreds on the South Lawn.

President Joe Biden pardons Chocolate, the national Thanksgiving turkey, at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Biden is joined by, Ronald Parker, Chairman of the National Turkey Federation, and Alexa Starnes, daughter of the owner of Circle S Ranch. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

“There’s no ballot stuffing. There’s no fowl play.”

What’s next for Chocolate and Chip?

In the past, birds pardoned at the White House have been flown to Disney World where they appear in the parade and live out their natural lives, according to News Nation.

Other birds in more recent years have gone to live at educational facilities.

Last year’s birds, Peanut Butter and Jelly, moved to Perdue.

“They will receive excellent care from veterinarians, faculty and students in the Department of Animal Sciences,” said a spokesperson for the National Turkey Federation.

This year’s turkeys will be moving to NC State University!

Good luck on your travels, Chocolate and Chip!