Paramedic mom surprises kids in emotional video after being away 42 days to help COVID-19 crews in NY

GREEN (WJW) — For Summit County paramedic Leilani Williams-LeMonier, helping people in emergency situations is in her DNA.

So when she was asked to help with COVID-19 response in New York City back in March, she didn’t hesitate to volunteer with five of her American Medical Response co-workers. They left for the ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic on March 31.

She returned Monday night — after 42 days straight of 12-hour shifts.

“I knew right away I wanted to go,” she said, adding that she even packed enough clothes in the event she ended up in isolation. “We saw a lot of things. You wake up every day, and you’re like ‘ok, let’s go at it again’.”

LeMonier has three children, Alivia, 19; Adrianna, 17; and Kale, 10. They, along with her boyfriend, Tim Owens, were all part of her decision-making process. While they were worried, she said, “We all agreed it was good that I was going.”

So when it was finally time to come home, she wanted to do something special. She actually didn’t find out until Monday morning that she was being sent back home. She called Owens right away but told him not to let her kids know she was coming home.

“I said, ‘just get the kids to the living room,’ she said.

A video she shared on Facebook shows the whole amazing surprise. Viewers may recognize Tim’s voice — he is the former lead singer of the band, Judas Priest.

In the video, her children are sitting on the couch in the living room. Owens tells them to look out the window, and after laughing at him, they did. They immediately ran outside to hug their mom in a very emotional reunion.

“I actually cried the whole way home knowing I was going to surprise them,” she said. “I’d never been away from them this long.”

She said Owens is usually the one gone from home with so many tours and performances.

“Boy was he selfless,” she said. “He didn’t want me to go, but he said ‘this is your life’s work’.”

LeMonier left with a crew of two other paramedics and three EMTs. While she was gone, she worked with crews from all over the country who were sent by AMR to assist. AMR has a contract with FEMA, and was asked to send back-up due to the situation in New York.

LeMonier said most of her time there was spent running 911 calls for Nassau County. Most of the calls were COVID-19 related, she said. People had symptoms like shortness of breath and even hypothermia.

“Their oxygen saturation levels were so low — I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said.

Many also were emergency situations, where the patient had waited too long to ask for help.

“It was heartbreaking to see,” she said. “The family called 911 because it was dire, and didn’t want to let them go.”

LeMonier said her first two weeks there were “pretty bad,” but the calls started level off after that. It was constant and every day, she said, but it’s something she and the other crews were prepared for.

“In EMS, you never know what you’re going to walk into. So we carried that with us. That’s what we do. It’s been an adventure.”

(Photo Credit: Leilani Williams-LeMonier)



(Photo Credit: Leilani Williams-LeMonier)

(Photo Credit: Leilani Williams-LeMonier)