CLEVELAND (WJW) — A beloved Tremont neighborhood restaurant has closed … at least for the time being.

Cleveland restaurateur Zack Bruell said he’s only “temporarily” shuttering the fine dining spot due to staffing issues, something that’s affected many restaurants and bars in Northeast Ohio since the pandemic.

Chef Zack Bruell (Fox 8 file photo)

“I will only operate a restaurant at the very highest standards that my restaurants have come to be known for,” Bruell said in a statement. “I would rather close my doors than offer substandard service.”

Opening in 2004, the restaurant was a hit with its Asian-influenced food. Bruell was even named a semifinalist for a James Beard Award in 2016 for his work at Parallax.

It’s unclear when the restaurant is going to reopen and if it will do so as a new concept. Meanwhile, it sits dark on West 11th Street.

The Zach Bruell Restaurant Group also owns L’Albatros on the city’s east side.