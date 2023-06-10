***Video above: Kenny gets a preview of this year’s Parade the Circle***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Museum of Art is gearing up for an afternoon of colorful costumes, intricate set pieces and music with the long-awaited return of Parade the Circle this Saturday.

The parade kicks off at noon at the north entrance to the museum.

According to museum officials, local artists, families, schools and community groups were invited to design their own unique costumes, giant puppets, masks and more for the parade.

Celebrating its return after a three-year-hiatus, this year’s theme is the dragonfly, representing transformation.

“It has been three years since the pandemic struck our planet. As we strive to regain normalcy, we are all looking for a positive moment of transformation; a formula to bring us together again contains hope, change, new beginnings, prosperity—a new way to celebrate life!” organizers said on the museum’s website.

Also in celebration of the parade’s return, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is offering free admission to all visitors Saturday. There’s no need to register or order tickets in advance.