CLEVELAND (WJW) — Plans are underway for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Cleveland, celebrating its 175th year.

Themed, “A Salute to Irish American Athletes,” the parade is set to step off at 1:04 p.m. March 17 at East 18th Street and Superior Avenue in Downtown Cleveland.

Around 10,000 participants in 125 units representing 28 Irish organizations are expected.

A map of the parade, seen here, shows the route beginning at Superior Avenue at East 18th Street and ending at the intersection of Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

The United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland puts on the festivities.

Michael F. “Mickey” Coyne is the Grand Marshal and Bridget Conway is the Mother of the Year. How Daylight Saving Time could become permanent in Ohio The Parade Committee of the United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland in 2017 announced the 150th anniversary of Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. But after years of intensive research into old newspapers and archives around town, the organization discovered that the public celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in Cleveland has a longer history than once thought. Several sources helped the group to recover a rich sense of how St. Patrick’s Day has been celebrated in Cleveland for 175 years. Read more about the parade’s rich history here.