Parade in Aurora celebrates 102nd birthday of Tuskegee Airman

AURORA, Ohio (WJW)– Police officers, firefighters and an honor guard will drive along Crystal Lane in Aurora Thursday morning to celebrate a special birthday.

Asa Newman, one of the last living Tuskegee Airmen, is turning 102.

Newman, who was born in Cleveland in 1918, is now a resident at Home Instead Senior Care in Ravenna. Earlier this month, the nursing home solicited cards for his birthday. They received more than 3,800 from all 50 states and the United Kingdom.

The Tuskegee Airmen, named for the Alabama city where they trained, were the first black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps. They flew more than 15,000 attacks in Europe and North Africa during World War II.

