CLEVELAND (WJW) – People gathered Friday to honor law enforcement officers in Cleveland.

The Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society held a parade that stepped off at Lakeside and East 12th St. The parade marched down Lakeside Ave, ending at the Greater Cleveland Police Officers Memorial.

Officers from local, county, state and federal agencies participated in the parade.

They’re asking people to “Keep the Promise” to never forget fallen officers.

According to “Officer Down Memorial Page,” 107 officers have been killed in the line of duty in 2022.

The includes Bluffton police officer Dominic Frances, who was killed in a vehicle pursuit on March 31, and Medina County Drug Task Force agent John Dale Stayrook, who died of COVID-19 in February.

More than half of the officer deaths of 2022 are listed as COVID.

Nine K9’s were killed in the line of duty this year.