Parade celebrates double lung transplant recipient’s release from hospital

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– The community is rallying around a Northeast Ohio woman who was just released from the hospital.

Helene Vitalone received a double lung transplant at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital earlier this month.

Her family was not able to be there for her first cystic fibrosis-free breath because of the coronavirus pandemic so staff at the hospital recorded the important milestone.

“I watched that video about 100 times over the last day and it’s amazing to see. Every time it brings tears to your eyes, every time,” said Chris Casper, Helene’s husband.

