(WJW) – Pantone has chosen the vivid and vibrant “Viva Magenta 18-1750” for the 2023 Color of the Year.

The company says the latest winner is “a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength.”

“In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real. PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known,” said executive director Leatrice Eiseman on the company website.

The website showcases every Color of the Year since 2000, when the cool “Cerulean Blue” kicked off the annual trend. Last year, the Color of the Year was “Very Peri.”

All previous winning colors can be found here.

“Viva Magenta” is much different from Sherwin-Williams‘ 2023 pick, “Redend Point SW 9081,” which was described as a “soulful-yet-subtle hue.”

Learn more about Sherwin-Williams’ winning color right here.