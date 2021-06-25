Panera giving free bagels to vaccinated customers

**For a vaccine incentive from the Cleveland Indians, watch below.

(WJW) — Panera is offering free bagels daily for a limited time in early July to anyone who’s gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a press release, customers can get a free bagel every day from July 2 to July 4 at participating restaurants.

“During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family; our guests, associates. and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the ‘We Can Do This’ campaign,” said Niren Chaudhary, CEO, Panera Bread, in the release. “We have come through one of our nation’s greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic.”

No purchase is required, and spreads are not included.