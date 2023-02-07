(WJW) – Panera Bread has launched a BAGuette bag, their own take on the runway “baguette” trend, to go along with a new sandwich.

Panera says their BAGuette is an expert take on how a baguette bag actually should be. It’s designed in a way that is perfect for both the fashion aficionado and the foodie, according to a press release from Panera Bread.

The BAGuette is perfectly sized to carry one of Panera’s new Toasted Baguettes and comes with a real baguette.

The new Panera Toasted Baguettes were launched just a few weeks ago. The sandwiches start at $9.99 each and come in three different flavors including the Green Goddess Caprese Melt, the Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt and the Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt, the release said.

500 limited edition BAGuette purses are available on PaneraBaguetteBag.com now for $39.50 with a pre-sale, according to the release.