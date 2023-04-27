*Attached video: Panera Bread launches its own take on BAGuette purse

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Panera Bread has become quite the trendsetter, so now it’s opening its first-ever online merchandise storefront, the Panera Shop.

As part of the Panera Shop launch, the viral BAGuette Bag is coming back. The bag was first launched in February and sold out in just minutes two separate times, according to a press release from Panera Bread.

At the Panera Shop, customers will also find other bread-themed apparel and accessories inspired by menu items such as the cozy Mac Drip sweatshirt and sweatpants, “Just Baked” baby onesies and even some gear for your pup.

Panera Bread launches ‘Carb-Couture’ online shop, MyPanera Week deals Panera Bread launches ‘Carb-Couture’ online shop, MyPanera Week deals Panera Bread launches ‘Carb-Couture’ online shop, MyPanera Week deals Panera Bread launches ‘Carb-Couture’ online shop, MyPanera Week deals Panera Bread launches ‘Carb-Couture’ online shop, MyPanera Week deals

Starting May 8, The Panera Shop will be open for everyone. The Panera Shop will open on Monday exclusively for My Panera members through May 7, during the second-ever MyPanera Week.

MyPanera Week will take place from May 1 to May 7. For more on MyPanera Week deals, click here.