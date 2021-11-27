Panel OKs bid to demolish Wright Brothers’ 1st bike shop

In this undated photo, a sign notes the site of the Wright brothers’ bike shop outside the former Gem City Ice Cream building in Dayton, Ohio. The city of Dayton plans to demolish the 129-year-old historic building that once was the site of the Wright brothers’ first bike shop because the building has deteriorated and is unable to be maintained and redeveloped. The shop was first built in 1892 to serve as the Wright brothers’ first bike shop. Soon thereafter, Gem City Ice Cream Co. bought the property and housed it until 1975 until was sold to another company, the Dayton Daily News reported. (Ty Greenlees/Dayton Daily News via AP, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Dayton Board of Zoning Appeals has approved the city’s request to demolish a 129-year-old historic building that once was the site of the Wright brothers’ first bike shop.

The city wants to tear down the site because the building has deteriorated to a point where it can no longer be maintained and redeveloped.

Public safety concerns have also been raised by some who fear the building could collapse. But the Dayton Landmarks Commission rejected the demolition request in September.

The panel instead recommended that the city re-advertise the property and encourage its renovation in a way that preserves the historic façade.