Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits once again available to Ohioans

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohioans are once again able to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced Monday.

The benefits program, which was set up as part of the CARES Act but expired Dec. 26, is meant for people who don’t qualify for more traditional unemployment, such as those who own businesses or are independent contractors.

The program was extended under the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, on Dec. 27, but with new requirements that states had to implement, causing a wait period in Ohio.

ODJFS said that 134,000 Ohioans who were part of the program have been waiting to get these benefits since December.

“Time has been of the essence as we worked to implement the programming necessary to provide these benefits,” Director Kimberly Henderson said in a statement. “Those eligible will receive all benefits they are entitled to, in addition to the new weekly $300 supplemental payments available to all unemployment insurance beneficiaries through recent federal legislation.”

The program is now open for new applicants as well.

Those who are eligible for the benefits can receive up to 11 more weeks of PUA, or 50 weeks altogether.

