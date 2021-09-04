Pandemic unemployment aid in Ohio ends today

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services provided updates as pandemic unemployment programs in the state end today.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support anyone who doesn’t qualify for traditional unemployment benefits and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) provides additional weeks of traditional unemployment benefits for those who remain unemployed after exhausting their benefits.

If you have a new or pending PUA and PEUC application dated on or before Sept. 4, it’ll continue to be processed and considered after today’s expiration date, according to a release from the department.

According to ODJFS, more than 85,000 Ohioans were receiving PEUC, and more than 200,000 were receiving PUA as of July 31.

Weeks ago, the department announced that if you received unemployment and you got overpaid at no fault of your own, you might not have to pay it back. To apply, your next steps are basically to wait until ODJFS reaches out to you. They say they’ve already reached out to 700,00 Ohioans who are eligible to apply for the waiver.

Ohio has also had to combat thousands of fraudulent umemployment claims during the pandemic, even enlisting the help of a Public-Private Partnership Team, which is made up of insurance, banking, and other industry experts, to help catch fake claims.

ODJFS says that those still receiving benefits have other resources available to them, such as OhioMeansJobs.com and food, medical, and employment assistance available through county departments of job and family services and local OhioMeansJobs centers.