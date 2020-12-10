Pandemic delaying USPS delivery in Medina County, with some residents not getting mail since last week

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The pandemic is impacting mail delivery in one community.

Dozens of homes in Seville Village and nearby Montville Township told FOX 8 that they have not received any of their mail since last week.

They can actually see images of the mail that is supposed to be on its way to their homes using the U.S. Postal Service notification system, but say day after day nothing arrives.

“We really started noticing it on Friday, we get our mail notification saying we’re supposed to get a certain amount of things delivered, then we go check our mail and there’d be nothing there,” said Jessica, a homeowner who asked to only be identified by her first name.

At first they thought it was a fluke or perhaps due to the holidays, but then neighbors along Summer Ridge Drive and nearby streets began talking.

“We have a neighborhood Facebook group and someone posted, ‘has anyone noticed that we’re not getting our mail?’ and everyone chimed in,” said Jessica, “Obviously it’s the holiday season so everybody’s expecting Christmas packages and other mail, but more importantly like our bills or what if somebody has medication that’s supposed to be delivered.”

Some neighbors worried that the mail was being stolen and reached out to the U.S. Postal Service.

They say, a representative told them there was a personnel shortage at the mail processing centers in Cleveland and Akron and assured everyone that they would eventually get their mail.

Fox 8 contacted the U.S. Postal Service as well. A spokesperson sent the following statement:

“This has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges. The Postal Service is experiencing significant volume increases, while at the same time employee availability has been reduced due to the impacts of COVID-19. We are flexing our resources to process and deliver the mail as quickly as possible. We are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays. Customers needing assistance are encouraged to contact the USPS Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777”

“There’s nothing we can do,” said Jessica. “You just have to sit and wait and hope that eventually it gets delivered.”

Another neighbor named Donna said, they understand the issues right now due to the pandemic, but are also still hoping something can be done to get them their mail.

“You know we have checks that are coming in and you do worry,” said Donna. “If they said, ‘can you come get your mail?’ we’d all be willing to help out as best we can. Nobody’s gonna blame people who are getting sick, but what can we do to help so we can get our mail?”

