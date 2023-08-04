NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Panda Express is celebrating its grand opening in Northfield with freebies for the first 88 guests on opening day!

The first 88 guests at the new Panda Express restaurant located at 8253 Golden Link Boulevard will get a free gift bag with a variety of Panda Express merchandise and a coupon on Thursday, August 10, according to a press release from Panda Express.

According to the release, there will also be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the Nordonia Hills Chamber of Commerce during the grand opening beginning at 10 a.m.

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Northfield, Ohio, community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities,” said Yuxin Wang, Panda Express Area Coach of Operations. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own.”

Northfield Panda Express hours are Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Drive-thru open until 9:30 p.m.) and Friday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Drive-thru open until 10 p.m.)

For more information about Panda Express, click here.