Pair accused of using drones to drop drugs like an ‘Easter egg hunt’ for inmates at Ohio prison

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Two men allegedly used a drone to drop drugs and cell phones into the yard at an Ohio prison last summer in what authorities described as an “Easter egg hunt” for inmates.

Michael Eugene Russell Williford Jr., of East Cleveland, and Bryan Douglas Shepherd, of Richmond Heights, were indicted by a Warren County grand jury this week on 23 counts.

Authorities say the two men used glue to cover the small drug packages with turf, then used a drone to transport the packages onto the grounds of the Warren Correctional Institution in Lebanon in July and August.

Authorities won’t say whether any inmates had obtained any of the packages before law enforcement intervened.