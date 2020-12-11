Painesville police sergeant to be laid to rest after sudden illness

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Funeral services will be held Friday afternoon for Painesville Police Sergeant Russell Tuttle, Jr.

The 44-year-old husband and father of three died Monday after suffering a brief illness.

Sgt. Tuttle had been with the Painesville Police Department for more than 21 years.

“There are really no words to describe this type of loss. When you lose a great person and friend like Russ, there becomes a great void in our lives. This is one void that will last a lifetime,” Painesville police wrote in a Facebook post.

“Russ was a proud husband to Donielle and father to Ethan, Austin, and Caden,” the department stated in the post.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, December 11, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Mentor Avenue in Painesville.

Friends will be received from 12:00 – 1:00 PM, before the service, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Russ’ name to Painesville F.O.P. Lodge 66 North State St. Painesville or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 250 Bowhall Rd., Painesville.

