PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Painesville Police Department is looking for a teen who was reported missing out of the city earlier this week.

According to investigators, 14-year-old Leslye Merito-Ramos was reported missing on Monday.

Merito-Ramos is 5’5″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact police at (440) 392-5840.