PAINSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – It was an emotional reunion at the Ukraine-Poland border.

Amateur video taken two weeks ago shows Pastor Trevor Littleton being reunited with surrogate daughter Dasha.

Dasha, 20, fled her apartment in Lviv, Ukraine after the Russian Army invaded her neighborhood.

“They didn’t think it was really going to happen and then it actually happened and it’s been a humanitarian crisis,” Littleton said.

Littleton, head of First Church of Christ in Painesville, and his wife have nine children. Five of them were adopted or surrogates from Ukraine.

“We know the places that are being bombed. We’ve eaten there, we’ve slept there, we’ve been with children who are there. The orphanage that the children grew up in was destroyed last week. We discovered that,” Littleton said.

His mission, earlier this month, was to rescue both Dasha and a second surrogate daughter, 26-year-old Nastya.

But that reunion at the Poland-Ukraine border was bittersweet. While Pastor Littleton was able to be reunited with one surrogate daughter, the other is still missing. His last conversation with Nastya was more than two weeks ago.

“She had told me that she was scared. She couldn’t video chat. We asked her to send pictures, she did. We just reinforced to her that ‘we love you,’ many, many times.”

Nastya decided to remain in Ukraine at the age of 22 when the Littleton family could not officially adopt her.

But the family has visited Ukraine several times to see her before the bombings began.

They are now praying that she is found alive and will be able to make her way to a church camp in Poland with other refugees, including her sister Dasha.

“It feels like your daughter’s been kidnapped and you just don’t know how to get to them, how to rescue them and as a father, you feel helpless with this and it’s frustrating,” Littleton said. “One way or the other, we’ve got to find a way to bring her home.”

Pastor Littleton has written letters to Senator Rob Portman and has filed requests with other elected officials in Ohio to grant Nastya and Dasha humanitarian visas that would allow them to come to the states.

Plans are now underway for him and his wife to travel back to the Poland-Ukraine border in hopes of finding Nasta and bring them both home.