PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Painesville police officers handle dangerous situations to help people and make the streets safer.

They even go all out to help a “masked bandit”.

In this case, police saw a raccoon with a “Mayo jar stuck on its head.”

According to police, it was in the early morning hours of Thursday when officers Chad Balausky and Steve Ettinger rescued the distressed raccoon.

Police said their intern, Gill, “added a little hop to the raccoons’ step.” Or was it the other way around?

Painesville police said on their Facebook page “You never know what you’ll see on night shift.”

You can watch the video of the Painesville officers removing the tight-fitting jar from the racoon’s above.