Painesville officers bring special surprise to 4-year-old boy rescued from pond

WARNING: Some may find the video accompanying this story to be disturbing.

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The four-year-old boy who fell into a pond in Painesville last weekend has made a full recovery, according to police.

The boy, identified as Paolo Moctezuma, was rescued by officers after he nearly drowned on Saturday. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and released on Tuesday. (Watch the video above for more information on the incident and rescue.)

According to police, two of the three officers who helped save his life — Sgt. Matthew Tycast and Officer Daniel Thompson — surprised Moctezuma for his homecoming. They visited the child’s residence and brought him a gift basket full of toys and police memorabilia.

Moctezuma’s parents, Jose and Anna, are reportedly very grateful to the law enforcement members and paramedics who helped save their son’s life.

Courtesy: Painesville Police Dept.

Courtesy: Painesville Police Dept.

Courtesy: Painesville Police Dept.

Courtesy: Painesville Police Dept.

The Painesville Police Department has issued a thank you to everyone involved in the rescue. The department says they “couldn’t be more proud” of the responding officers and they are wishing the Moctezuma family a “safe, happy and healthy summer.”

Police are also reminding parents that it is very important to discuss water safety with your children at a young age.