PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters in Painesville responded to an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

The call came in just before 3 a.m. in the 550 block of Mentor Ave.

Fire crews had trouble shutting off the gas supply, which was hampering their efforts in getting the fire out.

There were people in the home when the fire started.

There is no word on injuries.

Roads were closed in the area so firefighters could fight the fire.

No word on what caused the fire.