Painesville City Schools switching back to in-person learning, classes resume Tuesday

*Watch our report above to see how districts are responding to rise in COVID cases.*

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Painesville City Local Schools announced over the weekend that students will go back to in-person learning this week.

The district had previously switched to online learning as part of its response plan when Lake County was added to level red on the state’s coronavirus map. Red means there’s very high exposure and spread happening.

“The board authorized the superintendent to revise the district’s COVID school operations plan and to permit schools to remain open under a “Red” county risk designation if conditions are safe to do so. Under the advisement of the Lake County General Health District, it is safe for schools to be open at this time,” the district said on Facebook.

Students doing in-person learning will return to school on Tuesday, October 27. Those who were already taking virtual classes prior to the changes will continue to do so.

“We apologize for this disruption, and appreciate your patience through this process. We will continue to carefully monitor conditions to ensure that the safety of our students, staff, and families are not compromised.”

