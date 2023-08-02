***Video above: Mattel releases first-ever Barbie with Down syndrome***

NEW YORK (WJW) – You don’t want to “skip” out on this one — Mattel is looking to pay someone thousands of dollars to promote their new game.

The toy company is hiring a “chief UNO player” to teach strangers how to play UNO Quatro at Pier 17 in New York City. They would promote the game by creating and starring in TikTok videos and other social media content.

According to the description on Mattel’s website, UNO Quatro “combines the challenge of getting four-in-a-row with the strategy of matching color or number.”

The chief UNO player will make $4,444 a week for four weeks. During that time, starting Sept. 13, the new hire will work four days a week for four hours a day.

Interested? You will have to answer the following questions in a TikTok video:

What’s your best memory playing UNO?

What’s your best Reverse Card moment?

Why shouldn’t they SKIP you as the Chief UNO player?

What’s your favorite version of UNO?

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 10 at 11:59 p.m.

Applicants must be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen. Learn more about how to apply here.