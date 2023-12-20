*Attached video: Cleveland Clinic pediatric patient becomes Grinch in adorable video

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Students at Padua Franciscan High School have hit a new school record for holiday donations, helping families and charities in need.

In the month of December, students, staff and alumni raised $41,041 in cash as well as thousands of other donations during the 52nd annual Christmas For Others Charity Drive.

The Christmas For Others charity drive is the largest student-run fundraiser in Northeast Ohio and has raised over $500,000 for charity since 1971.

This holiday season, in just 20 minutes during the school’s Coin Wars competition, $9,585 was collected.

Donations were raised in multiple ways including: canned goods collection; the Italian Club’s spaghetti dinner; the Spanish Club’s nacho sales; the Art Club’s handmade jewelry sale; and a student versus faculty volleyball game.

The school also held a blood drive, from which donated blood helped save 93 lives.

“As we celebrate our 52nd year of Christmas For Others, I am so very proud of our Padua Franciscan community for its continued dedication to giving back to those in need,” President Dave Stec said. “Through the fun and competitions of CFO, our students learn that their sacrifice and donations make a real difference for those less fortunate. CFO transforms Padua students to be lifelong givers, knowing their generosity, even in small ways, changes our world.”

The money and donations were distributed during the CFO Liturgy on Wednesday for non-profits, inner-city schools, local food pantries and animal shelters including:

A Special Wish

Advent for Others/All Faiths Pantry

Birthcare of Medina County

Catholic Worker House

El Salvador Mission Trip (COAR)

Journey Center for Safety and Healing

Kid’s Book Bank

Matt Talbot Inn

May Dugan Center

Parma Animal Shelter

Parma Hunger Center

Promise for Haiti

Providence House

St. Francis School (Cleveland)

St. Herman’s

SubZero Mission

West Side Catholic Center

William Cosgrove Center

For more about the Christmas for Others charity drive, click here.