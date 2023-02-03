CLEVELAND (WJW) — Trucks at Progressive Field are getting pack and ready to go in preparation for the Cleveland Guardians 2023 Spring Training.

Two trucks from Andrews Moving & Storage are set to leave Cleveland at around noon on Friday as they hit the road to transport gear from Cleveland to Goodyear, Arizona.

Cactus League play starts February 25 against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark.

The World Baseball Classic reports on the follow optional dates:

Pitchers and Catchers report – Feb. 13

First workout – Feb. 14

Position Players report – Feb. 16

First workout – Feb. 17

Here are the regular report dates:

Pitchers and Catchers report – Feb. 15

First workout – Feb. 17

Position Players report – Feb. 19

First workout – Feb. 21

The Guardians open the 2023 season with a 7-game road trip starting March 30. Cleveland has an off day before its Home Opener on Friday, April 7 against Seattle.