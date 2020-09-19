Package containing ricin addressed to President Trump intercepted by law enforcement, report says

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – A package containing the poison ricin addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted by law enforcement earlier this week, according to CNN.

CNN says two tests were done to confirm the presence of ricin. The FBI and Secret Service are investigating the matter.

Ricin is a highly toxic compound extracted from castor beans that has been used in terror plots that if ingested can collapse the circulatory system.

