WASHINGTON (WFLA) – A package containing the poison ricin addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted by law enforcement earlier this week, according to CNN.
CNN says two tests were done to confirm the presence of ricin. The FBI and Secret Service are investigating the matter.
Ricin is a highly toxic compound extracted from castor beans that has been used in terror plots that if ingested can collapse the circulatory system.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Package containing ricin addressed to President Trump intercepted by law enforcement, report says
- Coronavirus-wary Bavarians kick off toned-down Oktoberfest, as main event is canceled
- Kent Police Department searching for suspect who reportedly threatened two women, store clerk
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand after Trump’s push for new direct payments
- Ohio coronavirus numbers: 951 new cases, 4 new fatalities reported