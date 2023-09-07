*Above video is a previous story about how Ohio colleges are dealing with teacher shortage*

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (WKBN) — How does free tuition sound? If you make under $70,000 a year that’s the deal a western Pennsylvania just announced.

To be eligible for the Geneva Tuition Promise, a student must have a complete application for admissions by March 1, 2024, have official residency in Pennsylvania and be eligible to receive any amount of Pell Grant.

“We know that college affordability is a primary concern for families today. We also know that Geneva has long been one of the most affordable options for Christian higher education,” said Willem de Ruijter, vice president of enrollment and marketing. “By launching the Geneva Tuition Promise, we are doubling down on that legacy and are continuing to work towards making a rigorous Christian education accessible for all.”

The college announced in a press release if a student’s “family” makes under $70,000 a student would qualify but the college didn’t include whether an individual student would qualify.

The announcement follows the college’s 175th anniversary.

For more information, visit Geneva College’s website.