P.F Chang’s files layoff warnings for Beachwood, Akron locations

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – P.F. Chang’s has filed WARN notices for potential mass layoffs at all its Ohio restaurants, including Akron and Beachwood.

Statewide, the move could affect about 300 people.

In the notice filed with Ohio’s Department of Jobs and Family Services, the company states “unforeseen circumstances may have resulted in limiting our ability to schedule shifts and operate as we previously did. Many of our employees…have suffered a reduction of hours of greater than 50% because of the reduced operations at the restaurant.”

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro says it is unknown how long the reduction will lost due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Beachwood property has 35 people that will be affected.

Akron has 42.

In both filings, the company states each restaurant could have 75 people affected, indicating further cuts could be coming.