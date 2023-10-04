(WJW) – Ozzy Osbourne has provided a health update and said he is taking on Tai Chi to help ease symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease.

The 74-year-old, former heavy-metal vocalist for the band Black Sabbath, shared details of his new venture on the latest episode of the The Osbournes Podcast.

Ozzy is joined on the podcast by his wife Sharon, and their two children, Kelly and Jack.

In 2020, Ozzy announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement. This year, Ozzy canceled several tour dates due to a previous spine injury.

Ozzy said, “I want to get back, all options are open for me now.”

The family discussed how the martial arts practice can help with mobility and balance.

