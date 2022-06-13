(WJW) – Ozzy Osbourne is scheduled to have a “major operation on Monday,” his wife Sharon says. Sharon Osbourne spoke about the surgery on her show Talk TV.

“It’s really going to determine the rest of his life,” she said.

The 73-year-old Black Sabbath singer has been battling neck problems for nearly two decades. Ozzy was seriously injured in a quad-bike accident at his home in 2003. He broke his neck vertebra, collarbone and six ribs in the accident.

Sharon did not say if the surgery was related to the accident, however, the Prince of Darkness previously talked about it in an interview last month.

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck. I can’t walk properly these days,” he told Classic Rock magazine. “I have physical therapy every morning.”

The Osbournes will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary next month.