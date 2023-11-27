(WJW) – The “Prince of Darkness” Ozzy Osbourne hasn’t done everything he wants to do yet.

He’s now 74 and has had 4 spinal surgeries since 2019, according to UK Rolling Stone.

“It’s pretty rough, man, and my balance is all [expletive] up,” he said about his recovery. “Virtually left me crippled.”

Ozzy sat down with the publication to talk about what he wants at this age in his life.

“I never got the chance to say goodbye or thank you,” he said. “Because fans are what it’s all about. If I can just do a few gigs… “

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Ozzy Osbourne performs during the Sunset Strip Music Festival at Sunset Boulevard on September 12, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

SAWBRIDGEWORTH, ENGLAND- MAY 21: (L-R) Singer Ozzy Osbourne with daughter Kelly and wife Sharon Osbourne arrive at David and Victoria Beckham’s Pre- World Cup Party on May 21, 2006 in Sawbridgeworth, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Ozzy Osbourne speaks at the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concert at Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“It’s been like saying farewell to the best relationship of my life,” he said about performing.

Ozzy’s wife Sharon says this is the longest stretch of time that he hasn’t worked.

“I’m taking it one day at a time, and if I can perform again, I will,” he said.

“At the start of my illness, when I stopped touring, I was really pissed off with myself, the doctors, and the world. But as time has gone on, I’ve just gone, ‘Well, maybe I’ve just got to accept that fact.’”

But Ozzy knows his window is closing to make it happen.

He recalled a recent conversation he had with his wife, Sharon.

“’How long do you want me to [expletive] live for?!’ At best, I’ve got ten years left and when you’re older, time picks up speed.”

If he does return to the stage, he’s going to do it on his terms.

“I’m not going to get up there and do a half-hearted Ozzy looking for sympathy. What’s the [expletive] point in that? I’m not going up there in a [expletive] wheelchair,” he said.

See Ozzy’s Rolling Stone UK cover here.