(WJW) – The “Prince of Darkness” Ozzy Osbourne hasn’t done everything he wants to do yet.
He’s now 74 and has had 4 spinal surgeries since 2019, according to UK Rolling Stone.
“It’s pretty rough, man, and my balance is all [expletive] up,” he said about his recovery. “Virtually left me crippled.”
Ozzy sat down with the publication to talk about what he wants at this age in his life.
“I never got the chance to say goodbye or thank you,” he said. “Because fans are what it’s all about. If I can just do a few gigs… “
“It’s been like saying farewell to the best relationship of my life,” he said about performing.
Ozzy’s wife Sharon says this is the longest stretch of time that he hasn’t worked.
“I’m taking it one day at a time, and if I can perform again, I will,” he said.
“At the start of my illness, when I stopped touring, I was really pissed off with myself, the doctors, and the world. But as time has gone on, I’ve just gone, ‘Well, maybe I’ve just got to accept that fact.’”
But Ozzy knows his window is closing to make it happen.
He recalled a recent conversation he had with his wife, Sharon.
“’How long do you want me to [expletive] live for?!’ At best, I’ve got ten years left and when you’re older, time picks up speed.”
If he does return to the stage, he’s going to do it on his terms.
“I’m not going to get up there and do a half-hearted Ozzy looking for sympathy. What’s the [expletive] point in that? I’m not going up there in a [expletive] wheelchair,” he said.
See Ozzy’s Rolling Stone UK cover here.