Owner sells Nighttown restaurant and jazz club

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)–Nighttown, a Cleveland-area jazz institution, has been sold, according to now-previous owner Brendan Ring.

Ring said the new owners want the essence of the restaurant to stay and are in talks with a well-known local chef.

“It’s been my absolute privilege and honor,” said Ring of his his time at Nighttown who started in 1992 as a bartender.

After being promoted to manager for several years, he bought the establishment in 2001.

“It’s been my life, my soul and the soul of a lot of the people in the neighborhood.”

Ring said his great hope is that the owners will continue Nighttown’s rich tradition of live music.

The restaurant has been closed since late November because of the pandemic.

Ring said he sold the entire block that Nighttown is part of and said a Chipotle will also be coming to the area.

Of his time at Nighttown, Ring humbly reflected on the legacy he now leaves behind.

“I hope I left it better than I found it.”

