Owner of Mama Santa’s dies at 89

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Nancy “Nunziata” Scaffidi, the owner of Mama Santa’s in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood, died on Saturday. She was 89 years old.

The restaurant will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday for services.

Nancy was born in Sicily and came to Ohio after World War II. She worked as a hairdresser before opening Mama Santa’s with her late husband, Guido, in 1961. The restaurant is named after her mother, Santa Ignazzito, and uses her recipes.

Nancy’s sons took over daily operations of Mama Santa’s when Guido retired in 1996.