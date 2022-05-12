LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW)– A man died days after he was shot outside his business in Lyndhurst, police said on Thursday.

Dailyn Ferguson, 23, owned DF Kickz on Mayfield Road, where he sold high-end tennis shoes. He had just given his mom a gift for Mother’s Day and got into his car in the parking lot when another vehicle pulled up.

“When he closed the door, my phone rang and when my cell phone rang, he said, ‘Mommy, run, run!’ and that’s when shots started being fired,” said Tanisha Ferguson, Dailyn’s mother.

Lyndhurst police said it appeared to be a targeted attack.

The suspect vehicle, a blue 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with license plate HBG-7262, was reported stolen in Warrensville Heights on May 1.

(Image via Lyndhurst police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lyndhurst Police Department Detective Bureau. Crime Stoppers also accepts anonymous tips at 216-25-CRIME. Reward money is available.