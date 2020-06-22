Owner of Colossal Cupcakes says she’s receiving threats after rioters destroyed store

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Colossal Cupcakes was one of dozens of businesses ripped apart by looters and rioters on May 30 in downtown Cleveland.

Protests had started peacefully that afternoon, but a group of people turned violent and caused widespread destruction. There have been protests all over the country following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. Four officers have been charged in connection with his death.

Colossal Cupcakes store owner, Kelly Kandah, did an interview Monday with Fox and Friends. She told them she’s received threats for cooperating with law enforcement.

“’When you rebuild this, I’m going to destroy it again and you,’” Kandah said someone said to her recently.

Kandah says officers saved her life on May 30.

She recently announced she was going to rebuild the downtown store and also that another one would be going up as well.

