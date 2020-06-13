Owner of Colossal Cupcakes relieved to hear of arrest made in looting, vandalism of her shop

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Colossal Cupcakes owner Kelly Kandah is relieved after hearing that the looter seen in video and photos during the Cleveland protests was arrested.



Tandre Buchanan Jr., 22, faces federal charges of interference with commerce by threats or violence.



Peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd turned violent in downtown Cleveland May 30. Several businesses were damaged, including Colossal Cupcakes.

Staff there hid in the bathroom as looters broke in the front windows.

“There is still more that has to happen, they are still looking for other people. But it’s brought a huge amount of comfort for me and the employees that were on that night,” said Kandah.



Court documents say Buchanan is seen in video exiting the broken plate glass window of Colossal Cupcakes and was also seen with a turquoise stool belonging to the store.

“I had no doubt the FBI would arrest him. They were on it from the very beginning, they were diligent,” said Kandah.

The FBI is continuing to learn the identity of the other three suspects.

“It was terrifying what happened. A lot of my fears I had to face with this. But it’s made me and my business so much stronger to know we could go through all of this. I feel like we can get through anything now,” said Kandah.



In the meantime, Kandah is putting the final touches on her newest Colossal Cupcakes location, which is located on Great Northern Boulevard in North Olmsted. The store will open on July 3.

Her downtown shop remains closed while repairs are made.



“Not only am I going to reopen it, I am going to open up another location downtown on East 9th Street,” said Kandah.



Anyone with information on the remaining three suspects or anyone who may have caused damage during the protests is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police, the Cleveland FBI or Crime Stoppers.