Owner of Artist for a Day in North Olmsted accused of smacking, pinching employees

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — North Olmsted police say the owner of Artist for a Day on Lorain Road is accused of assaulting several female employees.

Police say in June, Kevin Frederick was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on seven counts of gross sexual imposition.

Back in January, three female employees — ages 17 and 19 — told police that between September 2019 and January 2021, while working at the business, Frederick assaulted them by pinching and smacking their buttocks. Police say the females reported it was done over their clothing as a form of punishment for something they did wrong while at work.

North Olmsted police say anyone else who feels they are a victim while working at Artist for a Day, should call them at 440-777-3535.