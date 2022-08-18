BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Here is your chance to own a piece of local ski hill history.

Officials from Boston Mills and Brandywine say the chairs from their ski lifts, as well as some signs, will go up for auction.

The ski lift chairs could be used as decorative pieces in a garden, front porch, or anywhere else you can imagine.

Courtesy: Vail Resorts

The lift chairs come in two sizes and there are a total of 30 chairs available. Some are 150 pounds. Others weigh as much as 350 pounds.

The auction proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of NE Ohio and Vail Resorts EpicPromise Employee Foundation.

The auction comes as Boston Mills and Brandywine prepare to receive two new chair lifts that will replace the older ones.

The auction will take place online and goes live Friday, August 19 at noon.

Here is a link to more information and the online auction.