EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A state trooper was reportedly injured following a crash that involved a suspected drunk driver Saturday night, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The incident took place near Dirkey Road and Chestnut Ridge Road while the trooper was helping direct traffic after a structure fire had broken out in the area. The trooper was reportedly seated in his patrol car when the driver of another vehicle crashed into him.

Both the trooper and the driver were reportedly minorly injured in the incident.

The driver was reportedly cited with an OVI and an investigation is underway.